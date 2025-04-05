‘Together We Act, United We Change’: More than 350 unite for annual Betty Griffin Center 5k

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — More than 350 walkers and runners came together to raise funds for the annual ‘Run for Peace 5K’ held by the Betty Griffin Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The run, in its 11th year taking place at the St. Johns County Pier, will see all funds and proceeds raised go to the agency, which provides shelter, counseling, and support to domestic and sexual abuse survivors.

The event coincides with Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April, dedicated to raising awareness about sexual violence and educating communities on how to prevent it.

The theme for 2025 is “Together We Act, United We Change,” emphasizing the importance of collective action in addressing and preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.