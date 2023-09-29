Toll-booth season for St. Johns County beaches coming to an end

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As Summer 2023 has come to an end St. Johns County has announced its annual closing of toll-booth season for the beaches.

Vehicle owners will not be required to buy passes to access the 12 miles of beaches until Mar. 1, 2024.

According to SJC Beaches via their Facebook account, St. Johns County staff will close vehicular beach access gates at 7:30 p.m. and reopen them at 8 a.m. to allow nesting sea turtles to have a safe beach throughout the night.

Beach vehicle safety rules are still in effect and access will depend on beach conditions. This includes weather, sand, or tides that may cause ramps to close or temporarily limit access to four-wheel drive vehicles.

Sat., Sept. 30 is the last day of toll-booth season for the beaches.

To stay up-to-date with information released by the county concerning the beaches, please visit www.sjcfl.us/beaches or follow St. Johns County Beaches on Facebook or Twitter (@SJCBeaches). You can also follow the SJC Beaches with their dedicated app on your phone or tablet or call 904-209-0331 if you have any questions.

