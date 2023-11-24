Top Tech and Game Deals: Black Friday Edition

Black Friday is here and shoppers are flocking to stores to find the best deals on various products. While all the major retailers are offering different deals on different products, here are some deals retailers are offering when it comes to technology and video games.

Top Video Game Deals

Some of the video games listed may not be suitable for children. For more information on the rating system and some tools for parents, check out ESRB.org

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with Madden 24, NBA2K24, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $489.00 at Walmart

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Image Credit: Walmart

Walmart is offering the Xbox Series X along with Diablo IV and your choice of Madden 24, NBA2K24, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While other stores are offering the console with just Diablo IV, Walmart is packaging it with another popular title that came out earlier this year. Both Diablo IV and Call of Duty are rated M for mature audiences 17 years old and up.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Playstation 5/Xbox - $30 at Walmart/Target/Gamestop

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Image Credit: Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the 2019 hit “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” which follows the journey of Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan. You don’t have to play the first game to understand what’s happening in this latest adventure. The best price is $30 at Walmart, Target, and Gamestop (PS5 only).

Super Mario Odyssey & The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey Image Credit: Walmart

While both games came out in 2017, Nintendo’s first-party titles don’t normally see a significant discount like this. If you are buying a Nintendo Switch this year, these two are must-haves. The best price for Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild is $30 at Walmart.

Top Tech Deals

When doing your research on certain products, often people look at consumer reviews, however, some of those reviews may be fake. Our Consumer Warrior Clark Howard recommends using the site fakespot.com to see which reviews are legit. You can always see more deals over at clarkdeals.com

43″ LED Roku Smart TV from Onn - $98 at Walmart

43 inch LED Roku Smart TV by Onn. Image Credit: Walmart

Google Nest Smart Thermostat - Refurbished - $64.99 at Best Buy

Google Nest Smart Thermostat Image Credit: Best Buy

Apple iPad - 9th Generation - 10.2 inch, 64 GB - $299.99 at Target

Apple iPad - 9th Generation Image Credit: Target

