Torrential downpours wipe out September rainfall deficit

Jacksonville, Fl — A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal NE Florida and coastal SE Georgia as more scattered downpours are on the way today. We wiped out our entire rainfall deficit for the month yesterday. We now stand at +1.96″ for the month of September at Jacksonville International Airport.

Rainfall on Tuesday reached more than 6′' in parts of St. Johns County and Glynn County. 2 - 5″ was recorded across Duval County. 4.4″ was officially recorded at Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says flooding closed a portion of the Arlington Expressway during the afternoon rush, and there was a possible tornado in our area.

“We had a tornado video from Clay County....appears to be a tornado that moved between Middleburg and Green Cove Springs, very near Lake Asbury. Did no damage at least though the video was quite intriguing.”, Buresh said.

We’re expecting more rain and storms today - though they may not stick around as long. Midday and afternoon showers and storms will develop again today. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Some localized flooding is possible due to heavy rain yesterday. Highs today will be in the lower 80s in Jacksonville.

Scattered showers will develop again tomorrow as a wet weather pattern continues.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe is the only named storm out there. Philippe will stay out over the Atlantic and eventually weaken just north of the Caribbean islands. Another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic will likely develop over the next 2-3 days.