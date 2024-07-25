‘Totally my fault:’ Jacksonville Beach Police explain why no warrants filed in St. Patrick’s Day shootings

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s been four months since St. Patrick’s Day, when three shootings happened back to back in Jacksonville Beach, killing a man and injuring three people.

Whoever is responsible is still walking free. Action News Jax’s Ben Becker discovered the Jacksonville Beach Police Department is not as close to breaking the case as it let on a few weeks ago.

According to Becker’s law enforcement sources, and now confirmed to him by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the department has not submitted an arrest warrant for two suspects.

James Jones III, 21, died in one of the shootings that night. The suspects have not yet been named.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month that the JBPD announced the cases are being presented to the State Attorney’s Office in its “News You Can Use” newsletter.

A JBPD spokesperson told Becker, “I didn’t realize that this was going outside of the agency to people who may not understand what I meant. Had I known, I would have chosen my wording better to explain the status of each case. Totally my fault and no one else’s.”

The State Attorney’s Office said it does not comment on active investigations.

