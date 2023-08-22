‘Touch a Truck’ returns to Clay County Fairgrounds this Saturday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Lights, check! Sirens, check! Food and activities for the kids, 10-4.

Back for another year, the “Touch a Truck: What Moves Clay” event will return to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Sat., Aug. 26.

Clay County said in a news release that dozens of service vehicles for kids to see up close, food trucks, indoor and outdoor activities for kids and free giveaways will all be part of the festivities. Booths from county departments, organizations and other entities will also be available to tell Clay County residents the services available to them.

The county promises to include a wide range of vehicles in this year’s event.

“This twist on our free event will bring together everyone and everything that moves Clay -- from county departments and services to nonprofits, public safety, county agencies and more,” Clay County said in a statement.

From fire trucks and police cars to construction vehicles and heavy machinery, all types of vehicles will be well represented.

Visitors are invited to attend Saturday’s Touch a Truck at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where the vehicles will remain quiet for the viewing experience. Then, beginning at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., those attending will be able to see all the vehicles in action with the lights and sounds portion of the experience.

Do not touch does NOT APPLY! This will be a hands-on experience for families to learn about the vehicles and the departments that use them. Remember to “Touch a Truck.”

