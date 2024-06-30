Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Beryl barrels and Tropical Depression #3 forms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is keeping an eye on the tropics. He says the tropics are acting like August, meaning it’s busy.

Hurricane Beryl is the earliest a Cat. 4 has ever formed in the Atlantic. And therefore, Beryl is the strongest June hurricane ever.

Beryl will be a big hit for the Windward Islands (Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent).

The hurricane will move into the Caribbean Sea mid-morning on Monday.

Forecast confidence each day is increasing that Beryl stays south of Florida and the U.S. But Beryl could still be problematic for Hispaniola, Cuba, and Jamaica.

Long-range forecasts take Beryl to Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Sunday at 5 p.m., Tropical Depression #3 formed in the southern Gulf. It could strengthen to a named storm (would be “Chris”).

But it’s about to move on land and doesn’t have much time to strengthen.

T.D. #3 also is not a problem for Florida.

