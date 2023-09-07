Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee now a Category 2; Tropical Depression 14 forms

Hurricane Lee continues to intensify as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee is now a Category 2 storm as of 11 a.m. Thursday advisory. It is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by Friday.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that Lee will move steadily west/northwest through the weekend while gradually slowing down and appears destined to become a textbook long-track major hurricane.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., Lee has maximum sustained winds around 105 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

Lee is forecast to stay north of the Caribbean islands as it continues to gain strength this weekend.

Lee will eventually slow down east of the Bahamas, and then start to take a more northerly path.

As it stands now, this turn would thankfully keep Lee far away from Florida.

Also, Tropical Depression 14 formed as of 11 a.m. Thursday. Buresh said there is currently no threat to land with this system, but we are likely to have another named (“Margot”) Atlantic storm.





