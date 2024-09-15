Tracking the Tropics: New track for western Atlantic disturbance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing updates on a disturbance in the western Atlantic.

This system is east of Florida/Georgia and south of the Carolinas.

It’s forecast to become the next named storm, “Helene.”

The current track takes it up to the Carolinas with landfall occurring Monday afternoon.

It’s not coming to Florida.

If anything, we may see drier air in southeast Georgia wrapping around the back side of the system.

This would mean some slightly cooler mornings farther north early this week.

