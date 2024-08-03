Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression #4 forms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical disturbance the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking is now a depression.

It’s forecast to become tropical storm “Debby” on Saturday.

The track pulls Tropical Depression #4 over Cuba and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

T.D. #4 moves into the northeast Gulf Sunday, with a landfall near Cedar Key around sunrise Monday.

Track has slowed down and shifted a little westward. A track farther west means more widespread rain across the local area.

Some spots could see up to 6″ of rain.

There will be some localized flooding.

A storm farther west also enhances onshore winds with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at area beaches.

A few tornadoes/waterspouts can’t be ruled out.

