Tracking the Tropics: Tropical disturbance likely to become named storm Sara

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical disturbance over the Caribbean continues to slowly organize.

It’s likely to become Sara, the 18th named storm of the Atlantic season.

It will stay over/near the western Caribbean & eastern Central America, possibly the Yucatan Peninsula through this week.

It’s expected to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday/Monday then likely to accelerate east/northeast.

Florida *may* see impacts by Tue. night/Wed. but still way early on that part of the forecast.

The last-named storm to hit Florida in November was Cat. 1 Nicole in 2022. Only four hurricanes have hit Florida in November since 1851.

More in Talking the Tropics with Mike.

