TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes lane closures on I-295 North near 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash in Duval County is causing delays on I-295 West North near 103rd Street.

The crash is blocking the left shoulder, left lane, and middle lane.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

So far, no one has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

