TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on Russell Road in Clay County

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Work will begin Monday to repair a guardrail on Russell Road in Green Cove Springs.

The work is expected to take seven to ten days.

County leaders said in a Facebook post that the guardrail is a safety concern and that crews will do as much work as possible without closings lanes.

However, intermittent closures could be necessary.

Drivers in the area are being asked to slow down, be patient, and keep in mind that speeding fines are doubled when road workers are present.

