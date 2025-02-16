Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents throughout Duval, drivers are urged to stay cautious

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple traffic accidents have been reported today throughout Duval County today, we at Action News Jax wanted to help make you aware of them.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Due to today’s strong winds and rain, the National Weather Service here in Jacksonville reported that a garbage truck had overturned on I-95 North at Airport Road and Max Leggett Parkway. As of 12:33 p.m., traffic is still expected to be delayed in the area.

Multiple accidents today in Duval County

A crash has also been reported on I-95 North on the ramp to Norwood Avene. The left 2 lanes are currently blocked as of 12:37 p.m.

Another crash had been reported on I-95 South before Atlantic Blvd. As of 12:15 p.m., the left lane is currently blocked.

Multiple accidents today in Duval County

Another crash was reported on I-295 E South on the ramp to Merrill Rd. As of 12:35 p.m., there are no expected delays.

Multiple accidents today in Duval County

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while commuting today, especially due to today’s forecast.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.