TRAFFIC ALERT: Normandy Blvd. at Yellow Water Rd. is closed due to a deadly accident

Jacksonville, Fla. — Attention Westside drivers. The intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Yellow Water Road is shut down in all directions because of an accident.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday. According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, the crash involved several vehicles, and someone has died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the intersection will be closed until the scene is clear. It’s unclear exactly how long that will be.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax is monitoring the situation. Check back here for updates.

Read: Fans at Florida Georgia game say they are disgusted by JSO officers’ behavior

Crews are working a traffic accident at Normandy blvd and Yellow Water road involving multiple vehicles that has resulted in a fatality…. Expect delays. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 4, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.