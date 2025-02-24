Traffic Alert: Orange Park sidewalk improvements

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Drivers in Orange Park can expect a months-long detour due to Milwaukee Avenue sidewalk improvements.

The street will be closed between Carnes and Plainfield for construction.

A detour will be in place until approximately Sept. 22.

Officials say the project will enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity.

