Traffic Alert: Overnight closures on I-295 from Beach Boulevard to Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect overnight closures on I-295 from Oct. 20 to 24 as part of a resurfacing improvement project.

I-295 southbound will close at 9:30 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. I-295 northbound and the I-295 southbound on-ramp from Beach Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

According to FDOT, these are the following detours:

Detour to I-295 Southbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Beach Boulevard, southbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Town Center Parkway to access the I-295 southbound on-ramp.

Detour to I-295 Northbound: Drivers will detour via westbound Town Center Parkway, northbound St. Johns Bluff Road and eastbound Beach boulevard to access the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

Hubbard Construction Company, Inc. is expected to complete the $19 million improvement project later this year.

