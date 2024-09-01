Traffic Alert: Overnight ramp closures at I-295, U.S-17 interchange planned for September 3-5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of ongoing interchange improvements at I-295 and U.S. 17, several overnight ramp closures are scheduled from Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5.

These closures are necessary for milling and paving operations and will take place each night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The planned closures include:

Southbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 North : Drivers will be redirected to take I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge and exit at northbound San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to access I-295 North. This closure will not coincide with the northbound U.S. 17 ramp closure.

: Drivers will be redirected to take I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge and exit at northbound San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to access I-295 North. This closure will not coincide with the northbound U.S. 17 ramp closure. Northbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 North : Drivers will need to continue on northbound U.S. 17, make a U-turn at Collins Road, and then use southbound U.S. 17 to access the ramp to I-295 North. This closure will not occur simultaneously with the southbound U.S. 17 ramp closure.

: Drivers will need to continue on northbound U.S. 17, make a U-turn at Collins Road, and then use southbound U.S. 17 to access the ramp to I-295 North. This closure will not occur simultaneously with the southbound U.S. 17 ramp closure. I-295 North ramp to U.S. 17: Drivers will continue on I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard and then take I-295 South to reach U.S. 17.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in the area by following the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 2 social media channels at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X and MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook. For real-time traffic alerts, drivers can visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.

