Traffic Alert: Overnight road closure in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Henley Road close will close overnight on Wednesday.

It’s for First Coast Expressway construction.

Henley Road will close from Caleb Court to Lake Asbury Road at 11 p.m.

It will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers will detour onto Sandridge Road and Russell Road.

