TRAFFIC ALERT: Silverleaf crash with injuries, hours-long road closures expected

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that St. Johns Parkway southbound at CR-210 and northbound at Waterford Lake Drive in Silverleaf are closed.

These closures are expected to last for four to six hours. The sheriff’s office said that traffic will be impacted throughout the CR-210 and Silverleaf areas.

This is a developing story. When more information is made available this story will be updated.

