Traffic Alert: SR 100 closed in Bradford County due to major fire, per Sheriff’s Office

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says a major fire has forced the closure of State Road 100.

The alert was sent out just after 7 P.M. Wednesday night.

Chief Ben Carter with Bradford County Fire Rescue told us the fire is burning over the Union County line, so officials are trying to control traffic in the area.

Traffic is being turned around and detoured, which will impact drivers heading towards Lake Butler

Right now, it’s unclear how large the fire is or if any nearby structures are at risk.

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for more details. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

