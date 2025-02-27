Traffic Alert: SR 100 reopens in Bradford County after closure due to fire

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: State Road 100 between Starke and Lake Butler is now open. Bradford County officials say to be extremely careful due to smoke lingering in the area of SR 121.

The fire appears to be a prescribed burn monitored by the Florida Highway Patrol.

It’s located in Union County between County Road 121 and County Road 237.

FHP says visibility in the area could quickly deteriorate due to smoke, so use caution when driving in the area.

ORIGINAL:

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says a major fire has forced the closure of State Road 100.

The alert was sent out just after 7 P.M. Wednesday night.

Chief Ben Carter with Bradford County Fire Rescue told us the fire is burning over the Union County line, so officials are trying to control traffic in the area.

Traffic is being turned around and detoured, which will impact drivers heading towards Lake Butler

Right now, it’s unclear how large the fire is or if any nearby structures are at risk.

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for more details. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

