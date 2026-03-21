TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire closes lanes, slowing down traffic on I-295 heading north

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: As of 9 p.m., all lanes have been reopened and traffic has cleared.

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Just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a box truck caught fire on I-295 heading north near Normandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As of 8 p.m., two right lanes are blocked, causing northbound traffic on I-295 to slow down.

Action News Jax has reached out to JFRD and FHP to determine if there were any injuries, but has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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