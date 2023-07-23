Traffic pattern changes implemented in Baldwin for increased safety and dfficiency

BALDWIN, Fla. — In response to the rapid growth of Baldwin and its school population, officials at Baldwin Middle Senior High have announced significant changes to traffic patterns and parking arrangements.

These changes come as a measure to address the rising number of traffic accidents and ensure the safety of students and residents in the area.

One of the primary modifications is the closure of Coleman Blvd during school hours. While residents on Coleman will still have full access to their homes during this time, the road will be closed to through traffic. Instead, all cars are now required to enter the school premises through Chestnut Street to Mill Street.

Mill Street has been transformed into two lanes, both running in the same direction. This street will serve as the designated area for all student drop-offs and pick-ups. It is crucial that parents and guardians adhere to this new arrangement and refrain from entering the paved lot unless they are parking their vehicles.

To accommodate the increased demand for student parking and reduce the waitlist, the school is expanding student parking to include the paved lot nearest to the middle school building.

Baldwin Middle Senior High traffic pattern changes Images provided by the town of Baldwin's Facebook page.

Additionally, the school administration has made changes to the process of purchasing a parking spot. Students will no longer be able to reserve a spot months in advance; they will now need to present all the necessary documents, such as a driver’s license, insurance, and car registration, before securing a parking spot.

Teachers will also be assigned designated parking areas on campus to better manage parking arrangements and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Authorities are urging all residents and drivers to start practicing the new traffic pattern immediately to avoid confusion and potential traffic issues on the first day of implementation.

For those arriving from Beaver/Highway 90, Chestnut Street, located by the Funeral Home, will be the designated street for arrival and dismissal at Baldwin. Moreover, to assist with traffic management, the City of Baldwin is working on having a police presence on Beaver/Highway 90.

As part of these changes, Coleman Street, near the coin laundry, will no longer be accessible during school hours. Drivers are strongly advised not to enter this street from Beaver/Highway 90.

It is hoped that these revised traffic patterns and parking arrangements will lead to improved safety, reduced traffic congestion, and a smoother school day experience for students, staff, and residents alike. Officials are encouraging residents to reach out to the school administration with any questions or concerns regarding these changes.

