Traffic stop leads officers to seize a shotgun, assault rifle, and pistol from a convicted felon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a driver who was suspected to be under the influence.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and the suspect was arrested for a DUI.

Once the suspect was arrested, a vehicle search was made.

In the car, police found three firearms, including a shotgun, an assault rifle, and a pistol.

They also found four cases of ammunition and 3 high-capacity magazines.

The suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, and multiple traffic violations.

