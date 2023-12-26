Travelers are hitting the roads and heading back home after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The roads are going to get busy as many people are traveling back home after Christmas.

A AAA report said around 104 million Americans will hit the roads this holiday season.

And for some, it might be time to say goodbye to loved ones and head back home from holiday destinations.

“Ready to be home,” Stephanie Plourd, a traveler, said.

Stephanie Plourd and her family went on a Disney cruise this Christmas.

“There were 11 of us total so it was a lot of us, and it was a lot of fun,” Stephanie said.

And Tuesday, they’re making the 9-plus hour drive back to Virgina. Stephanie said traffic has been a hit or miss.

“There’s been spots where its been really heavy and then other times when there’s been no one on the road,” Stephanie said.

And during this holiday season, many roads are expected to be busy.

While some families are headed to their destination after Christmas many are already packing the car to go home.

But no matter where you are going, according to AAA, the best times to hit the road this week is before noon. And if you want to hit the least amount of traffic, Sunday and Monday are the best days to leave.

