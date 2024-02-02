Traveling church musician kidnaps and sexually batters child: Could be more victims, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last month, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received information that an adult male had sexually battered a 13-year-old girl.

As detectives continued to investigate this incident, they also discovered that the suspect could be “sexually involved” with other juveniles.

The suspect, 37-year-old Ronnie Lee Graham was a musician and known to travel to various churches in the Jacksonville, Florida and Douglas, Georgia areas.

An arrest warrant was promptly issued for Graham.

On January 31, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Graham was located in Douglas Georgia and arrested for Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, and Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

Graham is currently awaiting extradition back to Jacksonville.

JSO is seeking additional information from the public to help identify any other potential victims.

If you have or know someone who has information to assist in this investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

