Trevor Lawrence will play against the Cleveland Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lawrence was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day Friday. He seemed to move around without any issues during the portion open to the media. He was formally listed as questionable to play against the Browns (7-5).

“He’s feeling good,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We will see. ... Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not.”

Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. He sat out practice Wednesday but said he was feeling much better than expected when left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on him during a passing play.

Lawrence threw his helmet in disgust — rookie receiver Parker Washington ran the wrong route, forcing Lawrence to hold the ball longer than he wanted — and refused a cart to take him into the locker room for X-rays.

It’s the second time this season that Lawrence has been injured heading into a short week. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since.

If he does play against the Browns, he would do so on five days’ rest. Adding to Jacksonville’s injury issues, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is dealing with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder. The Jaguars (8-4) also will be without receiver Christian Kirk (groin), Little (hamstring) and rookie tight end Brenton Strange (foot).

Ezra Cleveland, a guard Jacksonville acquired from Minnesota at the trading deadline, has shared repetitions with journeyman Blake Hance at left tackle during practice this week. Cleveland hasn’t played left tackle since his college days at Boise State.

“Repetitions have helped a lot,” Cleveland said. “I’m thankful that they’re putting me out there during practice so that if I do end up playing out there at the game it works out and I’m not just getting thrown into the fire.”

