Trial for former JEA executives continues with big-name witnesses set to testify

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several former big-name leaders at JEA will hit the witness stand as the federal fraud trial for their former CEO and CFO hits Day 6.

Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannamacher are accused of trying to steal tens of thousands of dollars during the failed sale of JEA.

Today, former board chairs Alan Howard and April Green, along with former COO Melissa Dykes, are set to testify. Each of them was active at the time of the failed sale of the agency.

Let’s break down what happened on Day 5 of the trial:

Action News Jax was inside the courtroom when numerous former JEA board members who signed off on pursuing a sale of the utility testified. This includes Rev. Fred Newbill, Kelly Flanagan and Andy Allen.

The consistent theme was they didn’t know the extent of the bonus plan that prosecutors say would have made Zahn and Wannamacher money.

Testimony in the trial continues at 9 a.m.

Action News Jax will be inside the courtroom and will continue to update you.

Trial against former JEA Executives

