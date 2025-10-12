Troops to receive pay on Wednesday as government shutdown reaches day 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday marks Day 11 of the ongoing government shutdown, and the impacts are growing more severe.

Just yesterday, thousands of federal employees received notice that they will be laid off in 60 days if the shutdown continues. Over 4,000 people could lose their jobs.

Meanwhile, U.S. airports are reporting delays as air traffic controllers continue to work without pay, adding pressure to an already strained transportation system.

Friday was also the first payday that some federal workers missed their paychecks, highlighting the financial toll the shutdown is taking on government employees and their families.

But amid the uncertainty, there is a glimmer of hope, especially for military families.

At the home of retired naval officer Barbara Ives, nearly 6,000 diapers are stacked in boxes, each one holding about 200 diapers. Ives is part of the Military Monday Dinner to Go committee, a group organizing essential supplies for military families.

“And it came across that there was a need for diapers,” said Ives.

The effort is part of an upcoming food and diaper distribution event planned for Monday. It’s aimed at helping active-duty military families struggling during the shutdown.

“And so what you see here is a way to show them that we care,” said Ives.

One box even includes a handwritten note: “My grandson was just here visiting from Arkansas. They left some diapers.”

While volunteers like Ives continue to provide grassroots support, a major announcement came Saturday evening. After 6:30 p.m., President Donald Trump said he has directed the Department of Defense to use “all available funds” to ensure U.S. troops are paid this upcoming Wednesday, despite the broader funding freeze.

Although that offers some financial relief for the military, Monday’s distribution event will continue as planned. It will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Mayport Road.

