Tropical Depression 10 forms, expected to strengthen into a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Depression 10 has formed at the entrance of the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories at 4 p.m. Saturday for the system that the First Alert Weather Team says is likely to eventually become “Idalia” with impacts on Florida next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma said the system will be near Cozumel and Cancun on Saturday evening and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Sunday.

The system is then expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday, Simma said.

Landfall is currently forecast to happen as a Category 1 near Steinhatchee in the Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday morning.

The cone of uncertainty currently reaches from the Tampa metro area to Destin in the Panhandle.

The storm will meander and slowly move the next day or two and forward speed picks up on Tuesday, Simma said.

The following areas are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning: the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

The following areas are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch: extreme western Cuba for the provinces of Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.





