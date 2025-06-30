Barry makes landfall in Mexico as Tropical Depression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barry made landfall Sunday night as a tropical depression along Mexico’s Gulf Coast.

We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for the potential for an area of low pressure to develop this upcoming weekend.

Regardless of tropical formation, heavy rain will be increasing across the state of Florida this week.

