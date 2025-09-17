Local

Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Basin | Tracking the Tropics

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories at 5 a.m. Wednesday on Tropical Depression Seven.

  • It should soon be “Gabrielle.” All indications are an early turn north.
  • Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out.

