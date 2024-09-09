Local

Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of Mexico, expected to become hurricane

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tropical Storm Francine 11 a.m. advisory, 9/9/24

Tropical Storm Francine 11 a.m. advisory, 9/9/24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Francine formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.

The system is expected to intensify into a hurricane before reaching Louisiana’s coastline by the middle of this week.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:

  • Francine becomes the 6th named storm of the 2024 season.
  • Forecast to become the 4th hurricane of the 2024 season.
  • Forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday evening.
  • The average date for the 4th hurricane of the season is September 16.
  • This is the first time we’ve had a named storm in the “Atlantic” basin since August 20 (Ernesto).
  • No local impacts from Francine.
  • Get the latest updates by reading Talking the Tropics with Mike.

