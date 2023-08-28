Tropical Storm Idalia: Closures, canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area.

This list will be updated as we get more information.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure.

The Community Conversation hosted by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray scheduled for Tuesday at Lane Wiley Senior Center has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Idalia. A new date will be announced shortly.

