Tropical Storm Idalia: Essential information for St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced updates to services for residents in response to Tropical Storm Idalia:

Government Offices

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for Northeast Florida.

All St. Johns County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

All City of St. Augustine government offices will close on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m. and remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

All City of St. Augustine Beach government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Residential Waste Collection Service

St. Johns County will suspend household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with normal service resuming Thursday, Aug. 31.

Residents originally scheduled for Wednesday collection will have service on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will also be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The City of St. Augustine garbage collection will remain on schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect yard debris on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect residential recycling on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1.

Public Library System

All St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles, and book drops will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Due dates will be extended and fines will not be incurred during the closure.

Parks and Beach Services

All St. Johns County Parks and Recreation parks and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30. This includes the St. Johns Golf Club, beachfront parks, and beach walkovers.

Beach driving will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 12 p.m. for the duration of the storm.

The St. Johns County Pier will close on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. for the duration of the storm. Barricades will be in place.

Schools

All St. Johns County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, due to the impending storm.

Schools and district offices will operate as normal tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 29, including Extended Day Programs.

Scheduled afterschool, athletic, and extracurricular activities will be canceled Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Council on Aging and Sunshine Bus Service

St. Johns County Council on Aging (COA) has announced that all Sunshine Bus and Paratransit transportation services will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Transportation facilities and customer service will also be closed.

In addition, all Paratransit transportation services will be limited to life-sustaining services on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Aug. 31.

For more information on the Sunshine Bus Service, please visit www.sunshinebus.net/alerts-updates or call 904-209-3716 during operating hours.

All COA senior centers and facilities, including River House, Sunshine Center, COA headquarters, and scheduled IMEP programs, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31.

For more information on the COA, please visit http://www.coasjc.org/news or call 904-209-3700.

SJCEM encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777

Monitor www.sjcfl.us/hurricane for all storm-related updates

Call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904-824-5550 with any storm-related questions









