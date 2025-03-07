Truck fire blocking SB lanes of I-295 on Dames Point Bridge, Jacksonville firefighters on scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A truck fire is blocking two lanes of the Dames Point Bridge going southbound on Interstate 295.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also there to guide traffic around the truck.

Action News Jax is reaching out to JSO and JFRD to see if anyone was injured.

