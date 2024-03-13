Truck involved in armed robbery crashes at Blanding Blvd. intersection

On Tuesday, Clay County deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol were involved in a car chase and ended in a crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Pictures posted by FHP show the aftermath, a truck damaged after deputies said purposely rammed a cruiser.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At just before noon, CCSO was alerted by a license plate recognition system (LPR) of a tag connected to an armed robbery/carjacking out of Duval County.

Deputies got behind the suspect pickup. The driver then fled north on Blanding Boulevard.

With CCSO units and FHP in pursuit, the truck purposely rammed a cruiser at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road and then crashed into several other cars.

READ: Mother and two daughters killed in Lawtey, child calls 911

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody. FHP, JSO, and CCSO are all conducting investigations to determine additional charges.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center is a game changer, Sheriff Cook said. “Any criminal who enters into our county should know that we see you. There is no hiding here”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The sheriff went on to thank the brave deputies and troopers for keeping the community safe. She was also thankful that no one was seriously injured.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.