Trump outpaces DeSantis threefold in quarter 3 fundraising

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Presidential candidates are beginning to report how much money their campaigns raised in quarter three and former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis both raked in millions, but it was the former President who came out on top.

DeSantis’ campaign reported brining in $15 million in quarter three.

It’s less than the $20 million he collected in the previous quarter, but still arguably a strong showing for a candidate who has dropped more than 15 points in the polls since April.

However, former President Donald Trump raked in three times that amount, raising $45.5 million.

“The numbers in and of themselves are a little bit misleading,” said UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder.

Binder explained, when you consider DeSantis can only use $5 million of the money he raised in the Primary, compared to Trump who will be able to spend $36 million of the money he raised in the Primary, things stark to look much bleaker for the Florida Governor.

“So, it’s not just that Trump raised three times as much. It’s that maybe seven times as much can actually be used in the Primary and that really shows you kind of the strong dichotomy between their two campaigns at this point,” said Binder.

Binder noted the other Republican Presidential candidates have not yet reported their quarterly earnings.

With recent polls showing DeSantis has slipped from the number two to the number three slot behind former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in both New Hampshire and South Carolina, Binder argued it’s possible DeSantis doesn’t even end up being the number two earner in quarter three.

“It’s a Primary and things can change rapidly, but if you’re looking at trends, I would much rather be on Nikki Haley’s team than I would be on Ron DeSantis’ team right now,” said Binder.

In the national polls DeSantis does still hold the number two spot, outpacing Haley by about five points according to the RealClearPolitics Polling Average.

But both candidates are miles away from Trump who is polling at nearly 60 percent.

