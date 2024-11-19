Turkey Fit 5K to benefit Livestrong program at YMCA Baptist North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — YMCA at Baptist North is giving folks a chance to get a pre-Thanksgiving workout.

The Turkey Fit 5K will take place on Saturday at the Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus, 4501 Capper Road.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and race bibs can be picked up at 7:15 a.m.

There will be a Turkey Fit Race 5K and a 1-Mile Fun Run.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

YMCA said the race will benefit the Livestrong program at YMCA Baptist North.

Registration is $30 ahead of time and $35 on race day. To pre-register, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.