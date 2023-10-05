Two arrests made in connection to Jacksonville accidental shooting that sent 9-year-old to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was an accidental shooting of a 9-year-old by his 6-year-old brother, police have now made two arrests in the case.

Action News Jax first told you about the shooting on Sun., Oct. 1. JSO responded to the area of 1500 Mount Herman St. when calls came in about a shooting involving two juveniles in the early morning.

Detectives said that the 9-year-old victim was shot accidentally by his 6-year-old brother. The family was home at the time of the incident.

In two separate arrest reports obtained by Action News Jax, Farand Nelson and Rosa Bennett were arrested by police in connection with the incident.

While both reports are heavily redacted they said “Bennett and Nelson failed to supervise the care and custody of [redacted] while inside their residence.”

The report also states that Bennett and Nelson did accompany the 9-year-old victim to Shands UF Health Pediatric Emergency Room after the shooting. Later, during the investigation, both suspects were taken to JSO headquarters, interviewed, and arrested.

