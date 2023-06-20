Two dead in crash near Jacksonville University campus

Jacksonville, Fl — A crash near Jacksonville University kills two people in a vehicle that hit a power pole. Jacksonville Police say the crash happened around 1:30 am on University Blvd. North near the entrance to the Lakeside Nest Apartments.
The other vehicle ran into a tree and a fence. Both of those occupants were taken to the hospital.
We’re working to update how the crash happened and the extent of injuries.
