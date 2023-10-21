Two Florida residents strike it rich with winning Fantasty 5 lotterty tickets

Luck smiled upon two fortunate Florida residents with substantial winnings in the recent Fantasy 5 lottery drawings.

Midday Draw:

Date of Drawing: September 21

Winning Numbers: 3-14-19-33-36

Prize: $55,621.13

Location: Circle K #6290, 3128 Blanding Boulevard, Middleburg

During the evening draw on the same date, another local Florida resident won another ticket in the Fantasy 5 drawing. A single lucky ticket holder was the winner of this substantial prize

Evening Draw:

Date of Drawing: September 21

Winning Numbers: 11-17-20-30-35

Prize: $126,566.49

Location: Winn Dixie #8, 1339 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park

The winners’ identities remain undisclosed at this time. These two fortunate individuals have joined the ranks of Floridians who have experienced the thrill of a lottery victory, and their stories serve as a reminder of the possibilities that await those who try their luck.

