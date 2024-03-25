Two Glynn County firefighters treated for second-degree burns in house fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two Glynn County firefighters are recovering from second-degree burns after responding to a house fire on Saturday.

At around 7:45 p.m., a Glynn County Rescue ambulance was returning from the hospital when it responded to a home showing smoke in the 1900 block of Fifth Street in Brunswick.

Two firefighters in the ambulance, William Spooner and Nathan Desrosiers, requested a full alarm dispatch. After seeing vehicles in the driveway, the crew decided to dress in protective gear. They entered the home to search for possible victims.

However, Glynn County Fire Rescue said conditions quickly got worse and the firefighters called “maydays” indicating they were in danger.

“The first Engine Company arrived on scene and made entry to the structure to locate and rescue the two downed firefighters with the protection of an attack hose line to cool the interior of the home,” a statement read from GCFR. “Both firefighters were located, removed from the structure, and transported to Southeast Georgia Health System (Brunswick campus) for treatment.”

Officials said that both Spooner and Desrosiers were treated for second-degree burns on the ears, neck, shoulders, arms, and hands. They were released from the hospital on Saturday night and will begin treatment and recovery to return to full duty.

The family of the home was out of town at the time of the fire. The cause is still being investigated.

