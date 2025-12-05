Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after St. Augustine shooting: SJSO

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people were transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Lena Street in St. Augustine Thursday night, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a person of interest is in custody, and there is a large law enforcement presence.

Deputies say this is an active investigation by the SJSO Major Crimes Unit.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

