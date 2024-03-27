Two Jacksonville men allegedly caught stealing thousands in aluminum, sheriff’s office said

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it caught two Jacksonville men allegedly caught in the middle of stealing thousands worth of aluminum from a Yulee hotel.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The arrests took place on Fri., March 22, just after 2:30 p.m. A deputy responded to the Florida Hotel on US 17 after a call came in about a possible burglary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When the deputy arrived he found a chain-link fence and entry gate had been pried open. Aluminum pieces from construction were seen scattered next to a truck. Inside the truck, the deputy discovered several power tools.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy then spotted Albert Alex, 44, and Blayne Buchanan, 40, on the premises. Both men had dusty metallic powder on their clothes.

READ: Police search for video voyeurism suspect after incident at a Jacksonville Marshalls

During questioning, both said the hotel had hired them, but the property owner denied that claim.

Alex and Buchanan were placed under arrest and are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief causing over $1,000 in damages, theft for stolen aluminum valued between $700 and $5,000, and possession of burglary tools.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.