Two men arrested after shots fired outisde Moonshiners Grill & Still, Glynn County Police reports

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police arrested two men early Sunday morning after shots were reportedly fired outside Moonshiners Grill & Still in Brunswick.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to GCPD, Police responded just before 3:00 a.m. on September 22 after receiving calls of gunfire. Through witness accounts, investigators determined that Kendrick Taylor, accompanied by Tony Marshall, fired approximately three shots at a passing vehicle after a verbal altercation with its occupants. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Kendrick Taylor was arrested and faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, DUI Less Safe, and Felony Probation Violation. Tony Marshall was charged as a Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault. A third individual, Nelson, was also arrested for DUI Less Safe for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or provide anonymous tips through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.