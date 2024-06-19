Two men arrested and charged in connection to armed robbery outside Interlachen home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after putting one Putnam County community on high alert last week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident occurred Sun., June 16 when someone called deputies after being robbed at Interlachen Lake Estates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim said he was approached by Adam Boyd and Tray Choate outside a home on Janet Avenue. He was punched by one of the men and robbed of his wallet. While attempting to fight back, the victim said Boyd hit him in the stomach with the barrel of his own gun. The victim was able to get into his car and drive away.

When deputies arrived they saw the suspect’s truck fleeing the area. Boyd crashed into another vehicle, running through a fence and into someone’s yard.

“Boyd then got out of the vehicle, running from deputies which triggered a large search for most of Sunday afternoon,” PCSO said.

Choate was seen by deputies in the truck that Boyd crashed and was identified by the victim. He was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. He’s being held at the Putnam County Jail on $11,500 bond.

Boyd was arrested on Tuesday after calling detectives. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm. Boyd is also being held at the Putnam County Jail and is being held on $65,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.