Two teenagers arrested at Columbia High School football game for trespassing, weapons possession

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were arrested at the Columbia High School football game last Friday evening after attempting to gain unauthorized access to the stadium.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Anthony Smith and 17-year-old Jeremy Scippio. Despite Scippio’s status as a juvenile, Florida law permits the release of his identity due to the severity of the charges (Action News Jax will not show the photo of Scippio due to being below the age of 18).

The incident unfolded on August 25, when Deputy Jepko observed both Smith and Scippio attempting to jump over an exterior fence in a bid to enter the stadium. Upon initial contact with the suspects, it was revealed that Smith was in possession of marijuana. Subsequently, while Smith was being handcuffed, deputies discovered that he had a concealed firearm in his waistband. As deputies attempted to escort him to a patrol vehicle, Smith became combative, prompting the use of force to secure him inside the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Scippio also had a concealed firearm on his person, which was later determined to be reported stolen from Tallahassee. Scippio was arrested without further incident, and the Department of Juvenile Justice was notified of his apprehension.

In response to the incident, Sheriff Mark Hunter issued a statement emphasizing the priority placed on school safety. He stated, “I cannot stress enough how seriously we take the safety of our schools. We will continue to be vigilant and hold people accountable who pose a threat to public safety. I am proud of how proactive our deputies were in handling this situation. This incident should also serve as a warning to anyone else who would compromise the safety of others that we will not tolerate it.”

Both Smith and Scippio are now facing charges related to trespassing and illegal weapons possession. Law enforcement will continue to uphold strict security protocols to protect the community.





















