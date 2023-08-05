Ultralight aircraft crashes in wooded area on Zoo Parkway, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responds to a person injured after aircraft crashes into a wooded area.

The initial call was made around 8:15 a.m. this morning.

The location of the crash is off Zoo Parkway.

The is one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

